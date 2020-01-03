Aaron Rodgers: We can’t fix everything on offense, have to figure out what works

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw more incompletions in Week 17 than any other quarterback threw in a single game this season and that serves as an effective shorthand for where the team’s offense stands heading into the postseason.

The Packers have done well enough to win the NFC North and secure the No. 2 seed in the conference, but it hasn’t been because their offense has been firing on all cylinders. It is something that Rodgers said he’s “tired of talking about” even as he acknowledges that the unit hasn’t been on the same page in several respects this season.

Fixing all of that before they return to action next weekend isn’t a realistic goal, which is why Rodgers wants the team focused on “finding what works and what we like from the first 16 weeks.”

“I think the timing’s been off a lot of the year,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know if that’s going to get fixed. It’s not going to get fixed the next two days, it’s just a matter of finding those concepts where the timing has been good because there’s been a number of concepts where we’ve looked good, the ball’s been coming out on time, I’ve been feeling good about the rhythm and guys are getting open on time. But there’s, I think, too many concepts that we’ve really tried to hit and keep hitting and make it work and we just aren’t on the same page timingwise.”

The Packers will likely prioritize improving the bigger offensive picture once they’re done playing in the postseason. Pushing that point back as far as possible will take finding a way to make the formula that worked for them in the regular season continue to pay off now that the stakes have been raised.