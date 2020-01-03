Bill Polian and two Sirius colleagues did not vote Lamar Jackson All-Pro

Getty Images

Before the Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson, Hall of Fame General Manager Bill Polian famously opined that Jackson should be a wide receiver, not a quarterback, in the NFL. Polian has since admitted he was wrong, but he’s not ready to admit that Jackson is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Of the 50 voters who chose the Associated Press All-Pro team, 47 chose Jackson at quarterback. One of the three who didn’t was Bill Polian.

So while Polian has admitted that Jackson is, in fact, a quarterback and not a wide receiver, he’s not ready to admit that Jackson is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Polian voted for Russell Wilson, and so did the other two voters who didn’t select Jackson. Interestingly, those other two voters were Pat Kirwan of SiriusXM and Jim Miller of SirisusXM. Polian also appears on SiriusXM. Wilson has been a guest on SiriusXM many times, and may have developed a friendly relationship with the hosts there, but that should in no way influence how those hosts cast their All-Pro votes.

To most, Jackson was an obvious choice. Then again, to most, Jackson was obviously a quarterback, and not a wide receiver, coming out of college.