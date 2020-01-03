Bill Polian and two Sirius colleagues did not vote Lamar Jackson All-Pro

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 3, 2020, 4:01 PM EST
Getty Images

Before the Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson, Hall of Fame General Manager Bill Polian famously opined that Jackson should be a wide receiver, not a quarterback, in the NFL. Polian has since admitted he was wrong, but he’s not ready to admit that Jackson is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Of the 50 voters who chose the Associated Press All-Pro team, 47 chose Jackson at quarterback. One of the three who didn’t was Bill Polian.

So while Polian has admitted that Jackson is, in fact, a quarterback and not a wide receiver, he’s not ready to admit that Jackson is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Polian voted for Russell Wilson, and so did the other two voters who didn’t select Jackson. Interestingly, those other two voters were Pat Kirwan of SiriusXM and Jim Miller of SirisusXM. Polian also appears on SiriusXM. Wilson has been a guest on SiriusXM many times, and may have developed a friendly relationship with the hosts there, but that should in no way influence how those hosts cast their All-Pro votes.

To most, Jackson was an obvious choice. Then again, to most, Jackson was obviously a quarterback, and not a wide receiver, coming out of college.

Permalink 38 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

38 responses to “Bill Polian and two Sirius colleagues did not vote Lamar Jackson All-Pro

  1. bill polian shouldnt have a vote anyways. guys a joke. the aaf debacle should exclude anyone from having any value on his opinion. biggest front runner in the biz.

  2. Polian is an idiot. When asked about the unprecedented Dynasty in New England Polian responded ” They are not as good as people think they are” what a moron. Maybe it is because his Colts and poster boy Manning always got BEAT by the DYNASTY

  3. Not a big fan of Bill Polian, but if the question is whether Jackson is the best quarterback in the league, I fully agree with him: he is not. Not by a long shot.

  5. Polian will always be a clown. I still can’t believe they put him in the hall of fame! Go a Superbowl with Manning only because they beat the Rex Grossman led Bears. lol

  9. I’m not a fan of Polian’s by any stretch but so what, does he have to agree with the consensus otherwise he gets shamed?

  11. While I agree that not choosing Lamar for All-Pro is silly, let’s not pretend that everyone was on him as the next big thing before this year, particularly after that playoff game vs the Chargers last year.

  13. Laughable. They seriously should have their voting privileges revoked. My grandma could’ve followed the NFL this year and known LJ was best QB THIS year. Guess Polian couldn’t put his pride aside

  14. Polian admitted he was wrong but it sticks in him – sounds like he is bitter that he was proven wrong.

  19. To add a note… it is well documented that Kirwin is buddies with Pete Carroll. If you listen to Kirwin & Miller on Sirius they are as thick as thieves. Kirwin is another guy that thinks he is the only one that knows anything abut football. No one else possibly could.

  21. “You know who would be a good general manager for the Colts? My Son Chris” – Bill Polian Colts proceed to go 2-14 as Chris tells the world he doesn’t need a QB because Peyton Manning is week to week with practically a broken neck.

  22. Yeah because Russell Wilson is not also a great player and MVP candidate. The horror!

  24. Jim Miller is the king of the stupid hot take and Kirwan and Polian were born before electricity. Next question.

  26. I am a Ravens fan but really, who cares. All pro, MVP, best whatever – it doesn’t matter. Championships matter and LJ, as young as he is, knows this.

  27. Did they not notice Wilson cooled off towards the end of the year? Obviously it didn’t help that Lockett got hurt and Metcalf is still a developing rookie (albeit a darned good one) AND all the running backs went on IR, but Wilson wasn’t quite himself during the last month. It wasn’t the sustained season long awesomeness of Jackson’s year. And by the way, I’m a big Seattle fan. It’s okay to acknowledge reality.

  29. Shows why Polian and Kirwan are working in the media and not with NFL teams anymore.

  30. Hard to imagine that someone can have a differing opinion…… Not everyone has to be sold on something. Polian and his colleague’s can feel and vote as they want. Jackson has proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he a more than capable field general. His type of play is changing the game or bringing an added twist. He has proven that. So, they don’t think he isn’t suited to be an NFL Quarterback, So what???

  31. billymutt says:
    January 3, 2020 at 4:06 pm
    Not a big fan of Bill Polian, but if the question is whether Jackson is the best quarterback in the league, I fully agree with him: he is not. Not by a long shot.

    ___

    The question is who was the best QB throughout THIS regular season (weeks 1-17). The answer is Lamar Jackson without any doubt.

  32. I will never understand why Bill Polian is in the Hall of Fame-his Bills ‘participated’ in four consecutive SuperBowls… . With the Colts , he made the daring pick of Peyton Manning when the consensus pick was Peyton Manning. Running the rules committee, he put a point of emphasis on defensive pass interference because Ty Law made him cry. His Manning Colt teams averaged 11-12 wins a year, but only two trips to the Superbowl. Manning is out for the year and the Colts go 2-14. Contrast that with the 2008 Patriots that went 11-5 without Brady. Did I mention the absolutely splendid job he did running the Alliance of American Football?

    What a clown.

  33. classiefreddieblassie says:
    January 3, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Shows why Polian and Kirwan are working in the media and not with NFL teams anymore.

    0

    0

    ———————-

    Kirwan is at least good. Polian? Not so much.

  34. Remember when Polian cried until the league changes the rules by which DBs can cover receivers so that his Colts could actually have a chance of winning a playoff game?

  37. From what I see in the from the Tundra, He was the best QB this year ( I’m also a Russel Wilson fan). But the only thing for sure, is that the best NFL QB right now, is NOT in the NFC North.

  38. Bill Polian was overrated as a NFL exec but why such outrage Lamar was not a unanimous decision he’s still 1st team and let’s not act like Russ didn’t have a great year worthy of 1st team honors as well….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!