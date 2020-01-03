Brett Favre thinks Mike McCarthy will do a “great job” in his next stop

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2020, 5:15 PM EST
Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy possibly wouldn’t get a glowing endorsement from Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy definitely got one from the other Hall of Fame quarterback McCarthy coached in Green Bay.

“I think he’ll do a great job,” Favre said regarding McCarthy on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I had him in 1999, and that was basically the middle of my career, and after that year he was gone but then he came back obviously as the head coach. And really a bright mind. Good for a quarterback.

“I think any young quarterback would like him. And he’s very understandable, much like Brian Daboll at Buffalo and Darrell Bevell, guys who are coaching right now, relate to the guys very well. And I think that’s important, on top of his Xs and Os mentality. Obviously he’s had Aaron Rodgers and that certainly helps but I do think he brings a level of toughness, but also a confidence that as a player, as a quarterback for him, you feel confident in the plays that he calls that he’s going to call plays that cater more to your ability rather than maybe a previous guy he had. So I think he’s a simple but yet confidence-building and technique-driven coach. He’ll be a good fit for any of those teams.”

Those teams who currently are considering McCarthy include the Browns, Panthers, and Giants. And although questions emerged regarding McCarthy late in his tenure with the Packers, his achievements were significant, and a fraction of that success would potentially result in half of Cleveland being named after him.

  2. McCarthy and Mayfield would seem a logical matching…all the Favre comparisons are somewhat on point (same attitude, rocket arm, prone to interceptions, etc). Plus McCarthy would bring stability and his long tenure in the league would be enough to get the attention of Landry and Beckham (maybe)… this is probably my first choice. The Browns need an adult in the room, and McCarthy spent a year studying. Give him a youngish OC and that could work out.

  3. “Other hall of game quarterback” Florio??

    New rule – no calling someone a “hall of fame ”anything Until they actually, you know, get in the hall of game.

  4. MM worked great when he had guys like Driver,Jennings, Nelson, Jones, Cobb, Finley at the WR/TE positions and AR throwing them the ball. They could line up 5 wide and torch the hell out of any defense based on match ups. However when the talent pool went thin (thanks TT) his offense was shown that it lacked imagination and became predicable and easy to defend.

  6. I think the Giants are the best landing spot. You should get a either a top tackle to protect your franchise or a top defender in Brown to start with a QB that can look the part at times and a dynamic RB who still has two years of tread on those tires (sorry Giants fans, they wear out quick). The offense has the grounds work for McCarthy to succeed, they can add to the D in the draft and the $67M in cap space they have.

  8. He was good during the majority of years he was in GB with reg. season games but then somehow turned really lousy during the postseason except for just one SB winning year.
    IMO it would take a major bit time miracle for him to return to his glory dayz no matter where he lands.
    Whoever gets him very well might have a decent coach, perhaps better than they previously had, but the fans should not get their hopes up all that high.
    This is McMoron and not a Lombardi or Walsh we are talking about here.

