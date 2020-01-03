Brett Favre thinks Mike McCarthy will do a “great job” in his next stop

Getty Images

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy possibly wouldn’t get a glowing endorsement from Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy definitely got one from the other Hall of Fame quarterback McCarthy coached in Green Bay.

“I think he’ll do a great job,” Favre said regarding McCarthy on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I had him in 1999, and that was basically the middle of my career, and after that year he was gone but then he came back obviously as the head coach. And really a bright mind. Good for a quarterback.

“I think any young quarterback would like him. And he’s very understandable, much like Brian Daboll at Buffalo and Darrell Bevell, guys who are coaching right now, relate to the guys very well. And I think that’s important, on top of his Xs and Os mentality. Obviously he’s had Aaron Rodgers and that certainly helps but I do think he brings a level of toughness, but also a confidence that as a player, as a quarterback for him, you feel confident in the plays that he calls that he’s going to call plays that cater more to your ability rather than maybe a previous guy he had. So I think he’s a simple but yet confidence-building and technique-driven coach. He’ll be a good fit for any of those teams.”

Those teams who currently are considering McCarthy include the Browns, Panthers, and Giants. And although questions emerged regarding McCarthy late in his tenure with the Packers, his achievements were significant, and a fraction of that success would potentially result in half of Cleveland being named after him.