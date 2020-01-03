Browns interviewing Eric Bieniemy today

Getty Images

The Browns are onto their third candidate today.

The team announced that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will interview for their head coaching vacancy this afternoon.

They interviewed former Packers head coach and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Thursday, moving quickly down a long list.

They’ve also asked permission to talk to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, and are expected to talk to 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur and 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel.