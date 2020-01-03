C.J. Beathard returns to 49ers after tragedy

Getty Images

The 49ers welcomed one of their own back to the team after a difficult holiday season.

Via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com, 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard returned after spending time with his family following the fatal stabbing of his brother last week.

Clayton Beathard was stabbed and killed days before Christmas in Nashville. A man has been arrested in the case.

The 49ers have the bye week to prepare for the divisional round, and were mostly well and accounted for.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was out for personal reasons. Pass-rusher Dee Ford was on the side of the practice field, working out with the team’s training staff.