Chase Young officially enters the draft

There’s been plenty of talk for months about where Chase Young will be playing in the NFL in 2020, but all of that chatter came before Young officially put his name into this year’s draft pool.

As of Friday, however, there’s no more need to wait for official word. Young provided it with a social media post confirming he’s leaving Ohio State.

Young won several awards as the best defensive player in the country for the 2019 season and was a consensus All-American selection. The defensive end had 21 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in games for the Buckeyes last year.

He missed two games while serving a suspension for taking a loan from a family friend that he later paid back.

That incident is not expected to have any impact on Young’s draft status and he’s a popular choice for Washington with the second overall pick in April.