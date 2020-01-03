Cowboys: No news on coaching staff

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2020, 11:54 AM EST
Getty Images

ESPN already has fired Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. The Cowboys, however, haven’t.

In an item on the team-owned website, with a link posted on the team-owned Twitter account, the Cowboys have declared that the news is no news.

“[T]here has been no official news from the Cowboys regarding Jason Garrett’s status as head coach,” Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com writes. Eatman then generally cites “media reports” suggesting that the Cowboys have decided to part ways with Garrett.

The silence continues to be deafening regarding Garrett and the Cowboys. The notion that the Cowboys are taking their time with things (Big Cat compared the situation during Friday’s PFT Live to the elongated process that precedes bringing a pet to the vet one last time) supposedly is intended to show respect for Garrett. At this point, the failure to resolve the situation arguably becomes disrespectful.

Regardless, more than 12 hours after ESPN kind of/sort of said Garrett will be out, he’s still in. And the Cowboys have still said nothing.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Cowboys: No news on coaching staff

  2. I’d like to think that it’d be more respectful to cut Garrett loose already so he can try to find a new job before positions fill up but….

  3. at this point it is very disrespectful to Garrett and the team. Jones continues to make a mockery of his own franchise

  6. His contract is up on the 14th so they are just waiting it out to try to keep him away from the Giants.

  9. Garrett is under contract until Jan 14. I am certain that his agent has reached out to teams looking for a head coach. Jerry has to do nothing until after Jan 14th.
    IMO, they are “negotiating” another contract of some kind for Garrett. It is, really, no one’s business what is going on in this situation except the two parties concerned.

  10. Assuming you’re going to fire him, why keep him locked up and unable to interview for other open positions?

    Yes he was ultimately not effective enough to get Dallas to the Super Bowl. How much of that is his fault and how much belongs to others is debateable — and people differ in their opinions on this.

    But at minimum,he was a “good soldier” there for a long time and deserves a chance to end up on his feet elsewhere before all other positions are filled

  13. Maybe they told Garrett to take a vacation and come back Monday after the Vikings game. How does Zimmer get along with Garrett? The Cowboys also have Kris Richard in the wings. It’s funny how the media has reacted to this.

  14. Why isn’t Ed Werder and people at ESPN fired? They falsely reported a story. They should be fired.

  15. I suspect Jerry will have Garrett compplete his contract rather than fire him. Completing a contract is honorable and rare in football. Garrett can walk away saying he was not fired, and Jerry can feel good that he did not hurt a man whom he clearly cares about.

    The only downside is making ESPN look like they manufacture news rather than report it.

  19. Most fans say that Jerry meddles too much for a good coach to be interested in joining the team. The team will never win a Superbowl while Jerry is around.

    Those same fans scream foul play when reports were made that the entire coaching staff was released.

    “They better keep Columbo or Richard or ….”.

    Which will it be, meddling or letting a new coach pick his staff?

  23. They don’t have to fire him. His contract is up. Unless he signs an extension, he’s not their coach for next season. Nothing is stopping them from interviewing and hiring someone else.

  24. It took less time for the Titanic to sink than it’s taking to announce Jerruh Jones is still in charge of the Cowboys and who his new “yes man” will be.

  26. doubleogator says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:00 pm
    The circus has started, bring in the clowns…
    ______________________________

    The circus complete with clowns has been running for 21yrs, only its in Cleveland!

  27. WelcomeToBroncoLand says:
    January 3, 2020 at 11:59 am
    I’d like to think that it’d be more respectful to cut Garrett loose already so he can try to find a new job before positions fill up but….

    This may be Jerruh’s way of saying, if I can’t have you nobody will..personally I hope they keep him and stay just as they are…

  28. Maybe they are trying to hire Matt Rhule of Baylor. I found a coach on the Baylor staff that worked on Marinelli’s staff in Detroit as LB coach. He’s the DC, Phil Snow.

  29. 1stargazer says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    In the immortal words of Vince Lombardi “What the hell’s going on out here!”
    —————————————————–
    What’s the rush? The answer will come soon enough.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!