D’Andre Swift declares for draft

Getty Images

Running back D’Andre Swift didn’t do much in Georgia’s win over Baylor in Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl, but he did enough throughout the rest of his college days that he hopes to be picked early in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Swift announced on Friday that he is giving up his remaining eligibility in order to toss his name into this year’s draft pool.

A shoulder injury limited Swift to tossing the ball back to quarterback Jake Fromm on a flea flicker on his first snap of the game and then carrying the ball once for two yards during the bowl victory. Swift ran for 1,218 yards on 196 carries after running for 1,049 yards while splitting time with Elijah Holyfield during the 2018 season. He also caught 56 passes and scored 21 touchdowns over the two seasons.

Georgia running backs like Todd Gurley, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb have gone early in recent drafts and Swift is likely to continue that tradition come April.