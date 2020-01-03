Getty Images

When Dave Gettleman came back to the Giants, thought he could win games and rebuild at the same time.

He realizes now — one fired head coach and an awkward quarterback transition later — that it’s easier said than done.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Gettleman said during an interview on 98.7 ESPN Radio that he realizes now the two goals need different approaches.

“This is where I’m culpable, OK?” Gettleman said. “I came into it, and I thought that we could do both at the same time. And I was wrong . . . I made a miscalculation. I’m being very upfront about it. I thought we could do both at the same time. And it didn’t work out that way.”

Gettleman said there was a belief that Eli Manning was still capable of playing at a high level, which was “part” of their reason for trying to serve two masters.

He’ll now get an attempt to rebuild with a new coach and a second-year quarterback in Daniel Jones, after making a series of moves which suggested they believed they were much closer than they actually were.