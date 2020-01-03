Dave Gettleman realizes you can’t win and rebuild — now

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 3, 2020, 6:55 AM EST
When Dave Gettleman came back to the Giants, thought he could win games and rebuild at the same time.

He realizes now — one fired head coach and an awkward quarterback transition later — that it’s easier said than done.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Gettleman said during an interview on 98.7 ESPN Radio that he realizes now the two goals need different approaches.

This is where I’m culpable, OK?” Gettleman said. “I came into it, and I thought that we could do both at the same time. And I was wrong . . . I made a miscalculation. I’m being very upfront about it. I thought we could do both at the same time. And it didn’t work out that way.”

Gettleman said there was a belief that Eli Manning was still capable of playing at a high level, which was “part” of their reason for trying to serve two masters.

He’ll now get an attempt to rebuild with a new coach and a second-year quarterback in Daniel Jones, after making a series of moves which suggested they believed they were much closer than they actually were.

5 responses to “Dave Gettleman realizes you can’t win and rebuild — now

  2. That’s the only reason he was hired because the management wanted to win with Eli while rebuilding. He was the only candidate that said no problem.

    Another situation of someone getting hired for being a yes man and management believing what it wanted to believe.

  3. maybe dave can’t, but its been done. a creative coach, a vet qb to hold down the fort while finding/grooming a rookie, and plugging some holes in FA.

    shurmer didnt seem to be the coach to get the most out of the roster.. eli wasnt a winning stop gap in this offense. the line and defense never really got addressed

  4. If he drafts any position besides offensive line and defense he should be fired next year.

  5. Eli is still an effective quarterback…he is not great but he is not horrible…the problem was the team around him was not capable of playing at a “high level”…why everyone could see this but Gettleman?? the answer to that is easy…EGO…his own ego clouted his ability to do his job effectively and correctly or as Gettleman would say “at a high level”…his ego will continue to hinder his ability to do his job effectively…he will be/should be let go after next year…

