Dylan Moses will return to Alabama in 2020

Linebacker Dylan Moses didn’t play at all for Alabama during the 2019 season, but he plans to be on the field for the Crimson Tide in 2020.

Moses announced on Friday that he will not be entering the draft in 2020. That was expected to be the case, although Moses’ father said in recent days that the decision was up in the air due to issues with an insurance policy taken to protect players against a drop in the draft because of injury.

That was an obvious area for concern for Moses after he tore his ACL during an August practice. His father said the NFL draft advisory committee had given Moses a second-round grade, which was lower than many predictions heading into the summer.

A healthy return for Moses should help push his stock back up in time for the 2021 draft. Moses had 86 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble during the 2018 season.