Eagles rule out Nelson Agholor, list Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz as questionable

Running back Miles Sanders (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle), cornerback Avonte Maddox (abdomen), cornerback Sidney Jones (back), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps) and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) all had full practices and are good to go for Sunday.

None of the six had a designation on the Eagles’ final injury report of the week.

The Eagles ruled out receiver Nelson Agholor, who has not played since Week 13 with a knee injury.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and tight end Zach Ertz (ribs, back) are questionable. Johnson did not practice Friday, while Ertz was limited.

Johnson hasn’t played since Week 14, while Ertz sat out last week’s game.

“Lane is still working,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday. “I’ll tell you what, he’s a tough guy. He really wants to play in this football game. . . .He’s working to try to play in this football game.

“Zach still [is] not cleared for any contact. He will work a little bit on the side again like he’s done this week and stuff like that, but we’re waiting on a few doctor results tomorrow. If things go favorable, he’ll play; if they don’t, he won’t.”