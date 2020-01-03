Eddie Jackson signs four-year extension in Chicago

Getty Images

Players drafted in 2017 became eligible for contract extensions at the end of the regular season and safety Eddie Jackson is the first player to get one.

Jackson has agreed to a four-year extension with the Bears. His agents tweeted that the deal is worth $58.4 million with a total guarantee of $33 million.

The annual average salary of $14.6 million is a new high for NFL safeties.

Jackson was a fourth-round pick in 2017 and he moved right into the starting lineup for Chicago. He’s recorded 184 tackles, 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and two sacks over his first three seasons.

Jackson was selected to his second straight Pro Bowl this season and was a first-team All-Pro for the 2018 season.