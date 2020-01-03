First-round prospect Alex Leatherwood to stay at Alabama

Getty Images

Alabama left tackle Alex Leatherwood, who was expected to be a first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, will instead wait until 2021.

Leatherwood wrote on Twitter that hd has decided to stay for another year to finish his education at Alabama.

“My three years at Alabama have been some of the best of my life. I’ve used my time in Tuscaloosa to grow significantly as a player and as a person, but I believe that I have more left to learn,” he wrote. “When I decided to come to Alabama it was always important to me to win football games, but it was equally as important that I earn my degree. I realize that my career on the field will not last forever and walking across that stage has always been a goal of mine.”

Leatherwood, who started at left tackle in 2019 after starting at right guard in 2018, will now go near the top of the list of prospects for the 2021 NFL draft.