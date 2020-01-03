Jaguars not ready to name Gardner Minshew the starting quarterback

Getty Images

Nick Foles started only four games, breaking his left collarbone 10 plays into the season and then being benched late in the season. Rookie Gardner Minshew started 12 games.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, though, foresees a quarterback competition for the job in 2020.

He said he has two starting quarterbacks.

″I really feel comfortable with them,″ Marrone said, via John Reid of the Times-Union. ″I think it’s something that we have to use in our favor. In the past, there have been situations where we haven’t had many or maybe I’ve just had one. I’ve never had two. We’ve got to do a heck of a job making sure we’re getting both guys ready.″

Foles regained his starting job in Week 11 after returning from surgery and rehab. But he went 0-3 in his return, throwing two touchdowns with four turnovers.

Minshew threw 21 touchdowns, six interceptions and posted a 91.2 passer rating in going 6-6 in his rookie season.

Foles’ contract makes it prohibitive for the Jaguars to release him this offseason.

So Foles and Minshew likely battle for the job all spring and summer.

″I know I am going to go home, I am going to work really hard, Minshew said. ″I know Nick is going to go home and work really hard. We are both going to show up and do the best we can for this team. And however that shakes out, it is going to shake out.″