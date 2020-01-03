Jets “doing a deep dive” to find out how to better prevent injuries

Getty Images

The Jets have roster construction issues to sort out this offseason, but the construction of the roster doesn’t wind up meaning all that much if your players aren’t available to play.

That was a big issue for the team in 2019 as they used a franchise-record 73 players over the course of the year. They ended the year with 20 players on injured reserve, had other players miss multiple games and their weekly injury reports were like Russian novels in both length and the bleakness of the picture they painted for the team.

Each injury was different, but the experience of playing shorthanded all year is one that the Jets would like to avoid repeating in 2020. As a result, General Manager Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase have started having conversations about ways to make that happen.

“Without having all of the facts, my initial thought is that this year is a bit of anomaly as far as the amount of injuries that we sustained as an organization, as a team,” Douglas said, via the New York Post. “We are in the midst of that research; we are doing a deep dive to as far to what we can do to prevent this from happening again and what we need to implement to make sure that this amount of injuries doesn’t happen.”

The Jets wound up 7-9 despite the many missing pieces and figuring out a way to play with a fuller deck next year wouldn’t hurt the team’s chances of improving on that mark.