Jets “doing a deep dive” to find out how to better prevent injuries

The Jets have roster construction issues to sort out this offseason, but the construction of the roster doesn’t wind up meaning all that much if your players aren’t available to play.

That was a big issue for the team in 2019 as they used a franchise-record 73 players over the course of the year. They ended the year with 20 players on injured reserve, had other players miss multiple games and their weekly injury reports were like Russian novels in both length and the bleakness of the picture they painted for the team.

Each injury was different, but the experience of playing shorthanded all year is one that the Jets would like to avoid repeating in 2020. As a result, General Manager Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase have started having conversations about ways to make that happen.

“Without having all of the facts, my initial thought is that this year is a bit of anomaly as far as the amount of injuries that we sustained as an organization, as a team,” Douglas said, via the New York Post. “We are in the midst of that research; we are doing a deep dive to as far to what we can do to prevent this from happening again and what we need to implement to make sure that this amount of injuries doesn’t happen.”

The Jets wound up 7-9 despite the many missing pieces and figuring out a way to play with a fuller deck next year wouldn’t hurt the team’s chances of improving on that mark.

  2. This falls squarely on the head coach Adam Gase, who has responsibility on the coaches that he hires.
    How is it that he also had a lot of injuries when he was head coach in Miami?
    Gase is poison to a developing team.
    The Jets are going nowhere as long as he is head coach, and that’s probably at least another year or two.
    the worst case scenario for the chats is they tracked well and it appears that they’re improving and they hold on to Adam gase.

  3. This is simple science gang. You know how you reduce injuries? You practice more frequently, you work harder at your profession, and you do off season work that supports what you need to do in your job for 4 months of the year. Like the ” olden” days. Get rid of the CBA that allows players to be slouches all year long. Allow coaches to work the players the way they want to. Stop using juice, legal or illegal. And stop trying to turn big dudes into some form of athlete that they never can be. Only draft players from college that actually get a degree.

  5. So did the Eagles. The difference? Depth? Coaching? QB? I’d give Gregg Williams (and J. Adams) props for keeping the team afloat.

    Watching Anderson run alone route after route is either on Darnold, the Oline or the coaches. Or pick a combo. Anderson is about as underrated as there is out there. Can’t imagine his ‘numbers’ had he played in a competent O.

  6. The vast majority of the best pound for pound athletes on this earth get left behind in sports by the age of 14, when really bad coaching at high school levels throughout our country throw a great ” smaller in stature” young athlete aside, in favor of a bigger goon, who has very little true athletic ability, and ” thinks” he can teach the bigger unathletic goon to make him ( the coach) look more competitive. It happens in very large numbers.

