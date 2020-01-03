Kwon Alexander: J.J. Watt “lifted me up”

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is set to make his playoff return tomorrow after a torn pectoral muscle in late October.

It’s unclear if 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander will make the same return from the same injury in the divisional round, but he’s beginning that process now.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Alexander said he and Watt have talked since suffering similar injuries four days apart (Oct. 27 for Watt, Oct. 31 for Alexander).

“I talked to him,” Alexander said. “I’m happy to see him back. I can’t wait to see him play on Saturday. He lifted me up a little bit. I appreciate him, too.

“You see he’s back and he’s been doing well.”

Alexander began practicing yesterday, wearing a blue non-contact jersey just to make sure. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to play next week, but the 49ers are holding out hope he can get back if they advance in the playoffs.

“Whatever coach tells me,” Alexander said. “I’m going to be ready for whatever situation it is. I’ll be prepared if it is.”

And if nothing else, he has a role model and some support.