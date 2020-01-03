Lamar Jackson healthy, Mark Ingram on target for next week

Getty Images

Not only is Lamar Jackson the All-Pro quarterback, he’s well again.

Via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was “fully healthy,” after dealing with the flu earlier this week.

Having the week off with a bye that comes with the first seed is welcome news in that regard, as the Ravens can get players healthy.

Harbaugh also said that running back Mark Ingram was expected back to practice next week, after missing the regular season finale with a calf strain.

Having those two well and ready will be a big boost for the Ravens, regardless of opponent.