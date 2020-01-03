Lamar Jackson likely won’t be the unanimous MVP (even though he should be)

Getty Images

The Associated Press typically reveals its All-Pro team within a week after the end of the regular season. The full complement of AP awards is revealed the night before the Super Bowl (long after the point at which anyone really cares about the awards). But the AP All-Pro team often has clues about the awards to come.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson widely is expected to be the MVP. He should be the unanimous MVP. However, since he’s not the unanimous All-Pro quarterback, he likely won’t be the unanimous MVP.

Of the 50 votes cast by members of the media, Jackson received 47 votes. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson received the other three votes.

It’s hard to envision that those three voters who chose, for whatever reason, not to give Jackson the recognition he deserves for the rare season he had at quarterback choosing Jackson as the league MVP. Those three votes likely will go to someone else, possibly to Wilson.

Wilson had a great year. But unless and until the AP changes its voting system (as it should) to have, for example, a first-place, second-place, and third-place option for the various awards, there will be years — like this year — when there’s a no-brainer selection at MVP. (Wilson would be the almost-no-brainer runner up.)

Jackson should get all 50 votes for MVP. He should have gotten all 50 votes for the All-Pro quarterback. As to the three voters who disagree, it would be very interesting to know their reasoning.

Maybe they think he’s a running back.