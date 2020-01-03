Michigan center Cesar Ruiz leaving for NFL

Getty Images

Michigan center Cesar Ruiz will forgo his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

Ruiz announced his decision on social media Friday.

“Since the day I touched a football I knew I wanted to play in the National Football League,” Ruiz wrote. “It’s always been my dream, and now I am ready to make my dream a reality.”

Ruiz made five starts at right guard his freshman season before becoming a two-year starter at center.

He appeared in 35 games in his three seasons, making 30 career starts. He earned second-team All-Big Ten from the coaches this season after they moved him third team in 2018.