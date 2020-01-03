Mike Zimmer on his injury-plagued secondary: We will find a way

Getty Images

Drew Brees and Michael Thomas are daunting for any team, much less one with a banged up secondary. The Vikings won’t have cornerbacks Mike Hughes or Mackensie Alexander on Sunday, making the challenge even greater.

The Vikings have Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Holton Hill and rookie Kris Boyd at corner.

But the Vikings have a will and . . .

“We will find a way,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday.

Hughes played in Week 17 and was a full participant Wednesday before the Vikings placed him on injured reserve Friday. Zimmer said Hughes got hurt “playing football.”

Somehow, someway the Vikings have to figure out how to slow the Saints to have a chance to pull off the upset. Zimmer remains confident despite the injuries in his secondary.

“I just said we’ll find a way,” Zimmer said.