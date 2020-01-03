Miles Sanders says he’s playing on Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles running back Miles Sanders didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of the ankle injury he suffered in the team’s Week 17 win over the Giants, but he returned to work on Friday and should be part of the gameplan against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Sanders said after Friday’s practice that he is going to play in the Wild Card round. Sanders said he is less than 100 percent, but is feeling well enough to help the offense as they try to advance to the second weekend of postseason action.

Boston Scott had 138 yards from scrimmage and three rushing touchdowns against the Giants last Sunday, but the Eagles are in need of all the offensive help they can get given the injuries they have been dealing with on that side of the ball.

Those injuries include tight end Zach Ertz‘s ailing ribs and right tackle Lane Johnson‘s sprained ankle and it remains to be seen if either of those players will be joining Sanders on Sunday.