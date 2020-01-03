NFL attendance hits a 15-year low

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2020, 1:28 PM EST
Getty Images

More people are watching the NFL on TV. Fewer people are watching the NFL in person.

According to David Broughton and Andrew Levin of Sports Business Daily, the NFL averaged 66,648 attendees at home games in 2019. That’s the lowest average since 2004.

The Cowboys averaged 90,929, leading the league for 11 straight seasons. Fifteen teams saw a decline in attendance, led by the Jaguars (8.7 percent drop), Raiders (7.6 percent) and Bengals (7.0 percent).

Two teams saw an increase of more than five percent. Washington’s audience grew by 7.3 percent (the stadium was still at less than 80 percent capacity), and the Bills have a 6.0-percent jump.

Several years ago, the league suspended the blackout policy, which blocked local broadcast of home games if all non-premium tickets weren’t sold. Despite efforts to improve the in-stadium experience, there’s no substitute for winning.

Attendance peaked in 2016, with 69,487 per game. In 2004, 66,328 attended each game, on average.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “NFL attendance hits a 15-year low

  1. Of the teams that were listed as having dwindling attendance numbers, there’s one thing that most of them seem to have in common: they have been consistently lousy football teams. And, as proven by Buffalo, when teams are more competitive then they draw in larger numbers. It’s pretty simple, really: put a winning (or at least a competitive) product on the field and you’ll bring in more people. If your team’s attendance is dwindling, it’s almost certainly because people don’t want to pay big bucks to watch a lousy football team. Are you listening, Jags, Bengals, etc.? (I don’t count the Raiders, because they’re going to draw really well in Vegas next year no matter what their record may be. After a couple of years, though, they’ll have to put a winning product on the field or attendance will suffer.)

  2. I use to go to Ravens games all the time and still do. But i won’t go in winter anymore. After they added the huge screens to both endzones, it created a wind swirl within the stadium, which can become unbearable during the late nov/dec/jan games.

  3. This is precisely why every city and state should refuse to spend taxpayer money on new stadiums. (Okay, there’s tons of reasons but this should be a major one)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!