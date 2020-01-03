Patriots in “wait and see” mode with Tom Brady

Getty Images

As the Patriots prepare for their first wild-card game in a decade, everyone needs to be bracing for the possibility that Saturday night’s game at Gillette Stadium will be the last home game of quarterback Tom Brady‘s career with the team.

At this point, no one knows what will happen — including the Patriots and Brady.

“It truly is a ‘wait and see’ type of situation,” Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reported on Friday. Reiss added that the team’s approach to such situation has been to put them “in the drawer” until the season ends.

At some point, the drawer will fly open and Brady either will stay with the Patriots, or he won’t. He has reiterated recently that he still plans to play three more years. If that’s not in New England, it necessarily will have to be somewhere else.

Again, that stays in the drawer for now. But not for much longer. Brady’s status looms over the entire NFL offseason. If he leaves New England, his next stop will be every bit as big of a story as Peyton Manning’s relocation to Denver in 2012.