Report: Josh McDaniels plans to interview with teams January 10

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is focused on the Titans right now and he hopes to be focused on the Chiefs next week, but he’ll reportedly be making some time for other teams a week from now under any circumstances.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McDaniels plans to hold interviews with teams on Friday, January 10. Coaches from teams playing in the Wild Card round are eligible to speak with other teams after their teams have played and the interviews must be done before the divisional round for coaches whose teams advance that far.

The Browns, Giants and Panthers have all requested interviews with McDaniels. It’s not clear if he’ll be speaking with all of the teams next week.

All three teams have already started the interviewing process and will be meeting with other candidates before McDaniels is set to sit down with anybody other than the Patriots offense.