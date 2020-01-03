Report: Josh McDaniels plans to interview with teams January 10

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2020, 8:45 AM EST
Getty Images

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is focused on the Titans right now and he hopes to be focused on the Chiefs next week, but he’ll reportedly be making some time for other teams a week from now under any circumstances.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McDaniels plans to hold interviews with teams on Friday, January 10. Coaches from teams playing in the Wild Card round are eligible to speak with other teams after their teams have played and the interviews must be done before the divisional round for coaches whose teams advance that far.

The Browns, Giants and Panthers have all requested interviews with McDaniels. It’s not clear if he’ll be speaking with all of the teams next week.

All three teams have already started the interviewing process and will be meeting with other candidates before McDaniels is set to sit down with anybody other than the Patriots offense.

11 responses to “Report: Josh McDaniels plans to interview with teams January 10

  McDaniels will interview with teams on Jan. 10… unless he changes his mind at the last minute.

  4. johnnycantread says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:52 am
    McDaniels will interview with teams on Jan. 10… unless he changes his mind at the last minute.

    ____________________________

    You mean unless one of those teams decide to announce him as their coach as a hunch before January 10nth then ask him. Still don’t understand how the Colts didn’t get punished for tampering for announcing a guy as a coach and building a staff before they could legally even offer the guy the job.

  6. Not a good candidate for any team. Obedient to bill and if Brady was not there, he would have been gone a long time ago…RUINED THE BRONCOs…needs a good butt whipping..very arrogant..ME personality

  7. You mean unless one of those teams decide to announce him as their coach as a hunch before January 10nth then ask him. Still don’t understand how the Colts didn’t get punished for tampering for announcing a guy as a coach and building a staff before they could legally even offer the guy the job.
    ________________________________________________________
    Apparently you don’t know what happened or how the NFL works. I’m a Niners fan and they all but hired Kyle Shanahan before the Superbowl. It was announced the next day like it was supposed to happen with the Colts. The Niners even hired John Lynch, who Kyle Shanahan wanted, as the GM before the Superbowl was played. McDaniels screwed over the Colts.

  8. You mean unless one of those teams decide to announce him as their coach as a hunch before January 10nth then ask him. Still don’t understand how the Colts didn’t get punished for tampering for announcing a guy as a coach and building a staff before they could legally even offer the guy the job.
    ————————————–
    the colts didnt hire the staff, McDaniels offered jobs to coaches he knew ->those people then quit their jobs with their current teams ->then McDaniels pulled the plug and left these people without jobs. He agreed to be the colts coach and then pulled out the night before signing on the dotted line. not an Irsay fan but Colts did nothing wrong here…and prob ended up with a better coach now anyway.

  9. terripet says: Patriots season will be over Saturday night
    ——————–
    Maybe – lot of hurdles this year. But they lasted longer than your Colts and will next year too

