Ron Rivera bans ping pong, winning to commence

Getty Images

Ron Rivera has found the problem.

The new Washington coach has taken his first step toward the culture-change which every coaching change requires, by moving some furniture.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, the ping pong table has been removed from the locker room, along with the shuffleboard table which players used to entertain themselves.

Clearly, that was the problem in Washington, where the team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005.

This is all part of the last-guy-fat/next-guy-skinny dynamic which is seen in practically every coaching change in the NFL.

Disciplinarians are fired when they eventually lose the locker room, and they are replaced by player’s coaches who are fired when they eventually don’t foster an atmosphere of accountability.

The ping pong table comes, the ping pong table goes, and the cycle continues.