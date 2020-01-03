Scott Turner interviewing in Washington today

Getty Images

Ron Rivera isn’t waiting long to tap into his former staff.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Panthers interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner is interviewing with Washington today.

They ostensibly have a vacancy for an offensive coordinator, though Kevin O’Connell is considered a possibility to stay.

If they don’t want Turner for that job, he could find another job on staff, and Turner was credited with doing some good work with Cam Newton before injuries derailed him and them.

Turner’s father Norv was head coach there from 1994-2000, and was the first head coach fired by owner Dan Snyder after he bought the team.