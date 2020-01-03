Shaquil Barrett is first sacks leader since 2010 not chosen first-team All-Pro

Getty Images

Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett has reason not to be happy with the Associated Press All-Pro team.

Barrett, who led the NFL with 19.5 sacks this season, was not chosen first-team All-Pro. That makes him the first player since 2010 to lead the league in sacks but not make the All-Pro team.

The panel of 50 voters gave Barrett 18 votes at edge rusher, which placed him third at that position behind Chandler Jones and T.J. Watt. Barrett also got two votes at linebacker, as the AP voters continued a longstanding tradition of voting for the same player at different positions.

The last eight players to lead the league in sacks (Aaron Donald in 2018, Jones in 2017, Vic Beasley in 2016, J.J. Watt in 2015, Justin Houston in 2014, Robert Mathis in 2013, Watt in 2012 and Jared Allen in 2011) all made first-team All-Pro. The last league leader not named first-team All-Pro was DeMarcus Ware in 2010.

Barrett did make PFT’s All-Pro team.