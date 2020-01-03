The Giants and Josh McDaniels could be a poor fit

Getty Images

Another coaching carousel, another round of speculation as to whether Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will finally leave the Patriots, again.

He’s a candidate for the three current vacancies (the vacancy in Dallas still isn’t vacant, yet), and one of them seems like such a bad fit that it’s fair to wonder whether McDaniels will even make it to the interview.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that multiple league sources wonder whether McDaniels is truly interested in the Giants’ head-coaching job. The most obvious reason relates to the fact that the Giants have a General Manager, and that McDaniels may want to run the show — like he did in Denver and like Bill Belichick does in New England.

McDaniels makes much more sense in Cleveland, if chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta is told to take a backseat to the head coach. Even Carolina could make more sense than New York, if owner David Tepper decides to give the reins to McDaniels.

The Giants won’t be doing that, and that alone may be enough to get McDaniels to pass on the job.

Still, he presumably wouldn’t have agreed to sit for the job if he wasn’t interested in the job, and given what happened two years ago in Indianapolis the last thing he should be doing at this point is going back on his agreement to interview. Either way, given the history involving McDaniels it’s fair to not assume he’ll be leaving New England until he puts his name on a contract and shows up for the first day of work in a new city.