Tiquan Underwood leaves Dolphins to take wide receivers job at Rutgers

Tiquan Underwood has left his position as offensive quality control coach with the Miami Dolphins to take the wide receivers job at his alma mater of Rutgers under Greg Schiano.

Rutgers announced Underwood’s addition to the coaching staff on Thursday night.

“It is an amazing feeling for me and my family to come back home,” Underwood said in a statement announcing the move. “Coach Schiano offered me the opportunity to represent New Jersey and be part of building the pride for Rutgers football. To have the chance to do it now as a coach is a dream come true. He helped shape me into the man I am today, and I look forward to playing that same role for my fellow Scarlet Knights.”

Underwood joined the Dolphins staff as an offensive quality control coach under Brian Flores in February.

Underwood played for Schiano at Rutgers and again during his two-year stint as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011-12. He was a seventh-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009 and spent two seasons with the team before moving on to the New England Patriots (2010), Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and four seasons in the CFL with Hamilton and Montreal. He began his coaching career at FCS Lafayette in 2018 before joining the Dolphins this year.