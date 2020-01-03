Titans downgrade Kalif Raymond to doubtful

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver Kalif Raymond‘s chances of playing in Saturday night’s game against the Patriots are trending in the wrong direction.

Raymond was listed as questionable to play on Thursday’s injury report, but the team revised his outlook for the game on Friday. He’s now listed as doubtful, which makes it unlikely that Raymond will be playing this weekend.

Raymond had nine catches for 170 yards and a touchdown in eight games for Tennessee this season. He also averaged 22.4 yards on 18 kickoff returns. Darius Jennings handled kickoff return duties in Week 17 and could fill the role again this weekend.

The Titans will be without wide receiver Adam Humphries due to an ankle injury and Cody Hollister is questionable due to the same ailment.