Tom Brady will add to his many playoff records on Saturday

Getty Images

When Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes the field on Saturday night against the Titans, he’ll add to several of the career postseason records he records he owns.

Brady has rewritten the NFL’s playoff records, owning almost every career record a quarterback can own. Here are a few of those records:

Games played: Saturday’s game will be Brady’s 41st postseason game. Adam Viantieri is next in NFL history, with 32 playoff games.

Games started: Brady will also start his 41st his postseason game. Jerry Rice is next with 29 postseason starts.

Games as winning quarterback: Brady has won 30 postseason games. Joe Montana is next with 16.

Passes thrown: Brady has thrown 1,589 passes in the postseason. Peyton Manning is next with 1,027.

Passes completed: Brady has completed 1,005 passes in the postseason. Peyton Manning is next with 649.

Passing yards: Brady has thrown for 11,179 yards in the postseason. Peyton Manning is next with 7,339.

Passing touchdowns: Brady has thrown 73 touchdown passes in the postseason. Joe Montana is next with 45.