Vikings have “every intent” of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman remaining in Minnesota

The team whose G.M. once declared he has “no intent” to trade Percy Harvin has no intent to move on from said G.M., or from the team’s head coach.

In a statement issued Friday, Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf addressed speculation regarding the status of coach Mike Zimmer and G.M. Rick Spielman.

“We value Mike and Rick’s leadership and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond,” Wilf said.

Both Zimmer and Spielman are under contract through 2020. Absent new contracts, both will be lame ducks next year.

The development comes at a time when some wonder whether Jerry Jones would like to hire Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator in Dallas, to coach the Cowboys. And it’s possible that the message from the Vikings to Jones is this: If you want him, you’re going to have to give back some of the stuff you took from us 30 years ago in the Herschel Walker trade.

Regardless, unless and until new contracts are signed by Zimmer and Spielman, intentions can change. The first factor that could potentially alter intent happens on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, when the Vikings face the Saints in the wild-card round of the playoffs.