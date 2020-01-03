Vikings sign Marcus Sherels with Mackensie Alexander, Mike Hughes out

Getty Images

The Vikings have turned to a familiar face to flesh out their roster for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

The team announced the signing of Marcus Sherels on Friday. The move came after Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes missed practice on Friday and Hughes was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury to make space for Sherels.

Alexander remains on the active roster, but has been ruled out for Sunday because of a knee injury.

Sherels joined the Vikings in 2010, left for the Saints in the offseason and ended up back in Minnesota after failing to make the team in New Orleans. He played in three games and then moved on to the Dolphins for five more games.

Sherels has played some cornerback over the course of his career, but has almost exclusively been a returner and special teams player the last few years.

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo is the only player with an injury designation other than Alexander. He’s questionable due to a hamstring injury.