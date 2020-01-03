Von Miller named final NFLPA Community MVP of 2019 season

Getty Images

Throughout Von Miller‘s time with the Broncos, he has made a devoted effort to providing eye care to kids in the community because of his difficulties with vision problems over the course of his childhood.

Miller continued that work this season by providing 164 students with free corrective vision services and eyewear at events throughout the area. The NFLPA announced on Friday that Miller has been named their final Community MVP of the 2019 season in recognition of that effort.

It’s the third straight year that Miller has been so honored by the NFLPA.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the NFLPA for the third straight season with a Community MVP award,” Miller said in a statement. “When I began my career, I set out to make sure every kid has access to glasses that needs them, and these Community MVP awards let us know that we are achieving that goal.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Miller’s foundation or a charity of his choice. They’ve also helped initiate a crowdfunding campaign to raise more funds for Miller’s eye care efforts and Miller will be eligible for the Alan Page Community MVP award at the end of the season.