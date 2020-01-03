Winds of change are blowing in Minnesota

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2020, 11:07 AM EST
In the “my biological clock is ticking like this” scene from My Cousin Vinny, the main character asks, “Is there any more sh-t we can pile on to the top of the outcome of this case?”

And so I ask, “Is there any more sh-t we can pile on the top of the outcome of Sunday’s Vikings-Saints game?”

Of the six teams in the NFC playoff field, a one-and-done outcome could spark significant changes. Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com lays out what could happen, if (as expected) the Vikings lose to the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.

Coach Mike Zimmer, signed through 2020, could be gone. Unless the Vikings choose to make him a Mike Tice-in-2005-style lame duck, they’ll need to either extend the contract or move on. And moving on could entail Zimmer moving back to Dallas, where he could end up replacing Jason Garrett as head coach of the Cowboys. A win over the Saints would change that vibe dramatically, quite possibly tying Zimmer to the Vikings for years to come.

Ditto for G.M. Rick Spielman, who arrived after the Fran Foley fiasco in early 2006 and who has remained in place since then. The Vikings have been good not great during Spielman’s tenure, qualifying for the playoffs in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2019, and advancing to the NFC Championship twice. (Again, good not great.) Signed through 2020 like Zimmer, there’s a chance Spielman could be looking for something else, too — and plenty of other teams would regard the quality of teams he has built as a major step up over their own franchises.

On the roster, the biggest question continues to be quarterback Kirk Cousins. His contract runs through 2020, with a fully-guaranteed salary of $29.5 million due next year. He costs $31 million against the cap whether he’s on the team or not; the only way to get relief would be to trade him. To do that, the Vikings would have to get him to waive his no-trade clause.

To do that, the trade quite possibly would need to involve a team that would be willing to sign Cousins to a new deal. Otherwise, it would be a one-year rental. His contract precludes application of the transition tag, and the rules of the franchise tag would result in a whopping $44.64 million tender for 2021, since he’d be entitled to a 44-percent raise over his 2020 cap number.

The alternative would be a lame-duck season for Cousins, which may not be good for anyone. Except Cousins, who no matter what happens will be paid $30 million in 2020.

Other roster changes are inevitable, as they are for every team. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes surely won’t be back, and defensive end Everson Griffen could be out, too. But the Vikings will be at a key crossroads in several different ways, if/when the season ends on Sunday.

26 responses to “Winds of change are blowing in Minnesota

  1. If a team needs a QB they could just trade for Foles over Cousins. Foles would cost 15 million for the new team that trades for him as the Jaguars would have to keep the rest in dead money. In my opinion theres not much of a difference between Cousins and Foles.

  5. please let it be so ,vikings loss would be cowboys loss!!! packers could then own the nfc north for years to come!!!!!1

  6. >>The Vikings have been good not great during Spielman’s tenure, qualifying for the playoffs in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2019, and advancing to the NFC Championship twice.

    That sounds pretty good to me. Its probably better than 65%-75% of the other teams.
    Why fire someone who is at least above average, when there is a 2/3 chance you will get a worse GM?
    Do you want to hire the next Bruce Allen or Mike Maccagnan?

    Cousins had a good year in 2019, lets see how he does in the playoffs.
    If you trade him, then what do you do, draft a QB in the later rounds, hoping for the next Lamar Jackson? You are more likely to end up with a bust.

  7. It’s not that they’re not a successful team – they’re in the top quartile.
    It’s that given the talent on their roster and close-to-max cap, they’ve underperformed.

  9. No matter what happens, I won’t shed a tear for Kirk Cousins next year. He might not always win NFL Football games, but he sure did win the business game with his contract. That earns a little respect (unless you’re a Vikings fan and just want to see big wins).

  10. Cousins got a good deal. That man might get a similar deal the next time and some would consider it a bargain,

  12. Continuing to pound the tired mantra that Cousins is no good.
    He threw for over 3600 yards, 26 TDs and only 6 INTs (3 of which bounced off his WRs hands or face).

    I’m not saying he’s All Pro….but he doesn’t suck like everyone keeps droning on about.

    A lot of franchises are looking for QBs who can perform with those stats. But his last name is Cousins, so he must be bad.

    He’s the Nickelback of the NFL. It’s vogue to bash him.

  13. 4 Division Championships in 14 years, 6 playoff appearances… to go along with ZERO Lombardis. Better hang onto that success ;).

  14. The Vikings have been good not great during Spielman’s tenure, qualifying for the playoffs in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2019, and advancing to the NFC Championship twice.

    Compare that with half the teams in the league let alone our division.
    Oh, and we had a phenomenal draft last year.

    Zimmer and Spielman will back in 2020.

  17. Cousins will choke in the first half allowing NO to gain an insurmountable lead, which will take some pressure of Cousins and allow him to pile up garbage yards and points in the second half to make his QBR more acceptable…

  18. Firing Zimmer would be a bad move. He’s been in the playoff 3 of his 6 years behind the helm and with exception of a missed 27 yard field goal he would have 2 playoff wins (and a earned bye). He’s the second best coach record wise in Vikings history.

    If we fire him we are basically throwing in the towel with this core group of players and rebuilding. That seems silly when we are 10-6 and in the playoffs.

    In Zim I trust.

  19. unfortunately, this is likely all correct. This is going to be a blowout and will seal the fate of many in Minnesota going forward. At some point, you need to blow the team up and start over. Cousins just isn’t a winner and it was a dumb contract. Everyone knew that except Spielman. Like Florio said, we’ve been “good” for a while but never quite good enough. It will be time to move on after this game.

  20. the rules of the franchise tag would result in a whopping $44.64 million tender for 2021 !
    Insane !…no wonder few people can afford to go to a NFL football game !…I do not see how this can continue indefinitely because at some point in the future the financial compensation formulas will implode !

  21. Continuing to pound the tired mantra that Cousins is no good.
    He threw for over 3600 yards, 26 TDs and only 6 INTs (3 of which bounced off his WRs hands or face).
    ——————————————————————-

    You expect more from a 84 million dollar fully guaranteed QB. Theres several QBs who would love to have Cook, Diggs, and Thielen. How hard is it to hand it off to Cook for most of the game?

  22. I never quite understand a team basing the fate of a long tenured coach on the outcome of a single game. His body of work is his body of work, regardless of whether he can pull a rabbit out of his hat and pull off a one-time miracle in New Orleans this weekend.

    If they go on a miracle run and win the Super Bowl, of course you keep him. But if you are leaning towards letting him based upon overall dissatisfaction with his results, one game shouldn’t matter.

  23. The Vikings, no matter what happens against New Orleans, remain a very good team. They have to upgrade the offensive line which has been hurting them for several years. They need some defensive help at the back end. They need to keep more guys healthy, the injury bug keeps hurting them.

    Cousins isn’t one of their problems. They’d be hard pressed to find someone who could come in and produce like he has. His cap hit is a problem, but unless you get lucky in the draft, you are going to take a cap hit with any decent or better veteran QB.

    Zimmer has been a very good coach for them. Yes he hasn’t got to the big game, but he’s fielded a winner. You can bet Jerry Jones would grab him in a heartbeat if the Vikings were foolish enough to let him go.

  24. Wilfs will keep the gang together at least through Cousin’s contract. A Superbowl appearance and everyone gets extended. Don’t be shocked if all visiting teams win this weekend.

  25. Minnesota is a fluke, fraud team. They will beat no one in the playoffs. They can’t even beat the Bears.

  26. People talk about Flacco’s and Ryan Fitzpatrick’s contracts, but Kirk Cousins has extracted more money from teams without securing big game/playoff wins than any other player I can think of. Of course he Washington repeated franchising was ludicrous, but the Vikings have their own embarrassment.

