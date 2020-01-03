Winter Storm Henry set to hit New England along with Derrick Henry

Getty Images

The Patriots have been planning for Titans running back Derrick Henry since last Sunday and they may also have to deal with Winter Storm Henry on Saturday night.

The storm has dumped significant amounts of rain on parts of the southern United States and is making its way up toward New England on Friday. More rain is expected throughout the South and East and the precipitation could turn to snow by the time the Titans and Patriots get underway.

Dicey weather conditions are nothing new for postseason football, although the storm bringing those conditions has never been quite so aptly named as the one making its way across the country right now.

It’s also Henry’s 26th birthday on Saturday and the Patriots will be hoping that the confluence of events doesn’t turn out to be a perfect storm for Tennessee’s upset hopes.