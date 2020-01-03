Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor declares for draft

Getty Images

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has had a full college career, which ended in the Rose Bowl.

Taylor declared for the NFL Draft on Friday, forgoing his final season of eligibility. He made the announcement in a video on Twitter.

Taylor projects as a first-round choice before the pre-draft process begins.

In 2017, he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and set the all-time freshman season rushing record with 1,977 yards. He also scored 13 touchdowns on 299 carries.

He rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns on 307 carries as a sophomore.

This season, Taylor rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns on 320 carries. He added 42 catches for 407 yards and five touchdowns.

He earned consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection in all three seasons and a unanimous first-team All-American the past two seasons. Taylor won the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate running back, the past two seasons.

His 6,174 career yards are second in school history behind Ron Dayne (7,125). His 55 total touchdowns rank third behind Dayne (71) and Montee Ball (83).