Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy makes it official, declares for draft

Getty Images

The anticipation since the season began was Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy would declare for the NFL Draft after the 2019 season. That’s exactly what occurred Saturday.

Jeudy shouldn’t have a long wait on draft day to hear his name called as he is expected to follow former Crimson Tide receivers Julio Jones and Amari Cooper as a high pick. Jones went sixth overall in 2011, while Cooper was the fourth overall choice in 2015.

Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver in 2018. He twice was first-team All-SEC.

As a sophomore, Jeudy caught 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. This season, he made 77 receptions for 1,163 and 10 touchdowns, including six catches for 204 yards and a touchdown in the Citrus Bowl victory over Michigan.

In his three seasons, Jeudy made 159 catches for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns.