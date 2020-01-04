Browns interviewing Robert Saleh today

Getty Images

The Browns have announced that 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is interviewing for Cleveland’s head-coaching vacancy today.

The 40-year-old Saleh is in his third season as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. San Francisco has had one of the best defenses in the league this year, and Saleh has emerged as a hot name in coaching circles.

Prior to joining the 49ers, Saleh was a linebackers coach for the Jaguars and has also spent time on the staffs of the Seahawks and Texans.

Saleh is the fourth candidate to interview for the Browns job, following former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.