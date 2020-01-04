Deshaun Watson stands tall, Josh Allen survives and we have overtime

Getty Images

In a weird, wacky wild card game, the Houston Texans fell behind 16-0 and stormed back to lead the Bills 19-16, before a Bills field goal put the game in overtime at 19-19.

We saw the best of Deshaun Watson‘s skills and the worst of Josh Allen’s flaws along the way, but Allen did enough to get Buffalo into field goal range before the fourth quarter expired.

Watson put his team on his back to bring the Texans back from the brink, running for one touchdown and then running for the two-point conversion, and then throwing for another touchdown and throwing for that two-point conversion. The Texans also managed a field goal between those touchdowns, and that led to the 19-16 lead.

The Bills drove into field goal range with an opportunity to tie the game in the final minutes, but Josh Allen made back-to-back disastrous plays, taking an intentional grounding penalty on third down to knock the Bills out of field goal range, then taking a sack on fourth down to give the Texans the ball back.

Buffalo’s defense held and managed to get the offense one more chance with 1:16 to play, and on that drive Allen survived a weird decision to lateral to a teammate not expecting it, and a pass that should have been intercepted but wasn’t, and a field goal that sent the game into overtime.

Strap in. This one isn’t over.