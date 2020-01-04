Goal-line stand, Derrick Henry have Titans up 14-13 at halftime

The Patriots led for most of the first half. They don’t lead at halftime.

New England was up 10-7 and at the 1-yard line late in the second quarter. The Patriots didn’t get a touchdown on three runs inside the Titans 2-yard line, and Derrick Henry ran Tennessee to a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining in the half.

The Titans lead 14-13 at intermission, and Logan Ryan dropped what could have been a pick-six with 18 seconds left.

That was the only missed opportunity for the Titans in the first half.

Henry already is over 100 yards, rushing for 106 on 14 carries. His 1-yard touchdown run, which gave the Titans the go-ahead points, was the first rushing touchdown the Patriots have allowed to a running back since Week Nine.

The Titans took their first lead on an opening-drive touchdown with Anthony Firkser catching a 12-yard score from Ryan Tannehill.

But Rashaan Evans was the team’s MVP in the first half.

New England had first-and-goal from the Tennessee 1 with 4:29 remaining in the first half. Evans stuffed Sony Michel for a 1-yard loss with the Patriots employing an extra offensive lineman on first down; DaQuan Jones and Evans stopped Rex Burkhead for a 1-yard gain on second down; and Evans tackled Michel for a 2-yard loss with the Patriots using two extra offensive lineman. Nick Folk kicked a 21-yard field goal.

Evans has eight tackles, three for loss.

The Patriots’ only touchdown came on a 5-yard run by Julian Edelman. It was Edelman’s first career rushing touchdown — regular season or postseason — and came after Tom Brady yelled at him to get into his spot, presumably to throw off the Titans defense. His run on the first play of the second quarter gave the Patriots a 10-7 lead.

The Patriots have 222 yards on 38 plays, while the Titans have 169 on 25. Brady has completed 14 of 22 passes for 149 yards, while Tannehill is 5-of-9 for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung is questionable to return with an ankle injury, and Titans linebacker Jayon Brown is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

