Julian Edelman is playing, but Jason McCourty is inactive

Getty Images

Julian Edelman will play through injury again.

The Patriots receiver was expected to play despite being listed as questionable with knee and shoulder injuries. He has spent most of the season on the practice report but has not missed a game.

New England, though, does have cornerback Jason McCourty among its inactives. McCourty played only eight defensive snaps the last six games of the regular season.

The Patriots’ other inactives are defensive lineman Byron Cowart, quarterback Cody Kessler, tight end Ryan Izzo, running back Damien Harris, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Linebacker Jamie Collins is active despite being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), defensive back Terrence Brooks (groin) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin) also will play.

The Titans already had ruled out receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) and had downgraded receiver Kalif Raymond (concussion) to doubtful. Both are inactive as is receiver Cody Hollister, who was questionable with an ankle injury.

The Titans’ other inactives are offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, defensive lineman Isaiah Mack, linebacker Reggie Gilbert and defensive lineman Joey Ivie.