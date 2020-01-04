Kevin Stefanski to interview with Browns, Panthers

Getty Images

Kevin Stefanski has a game to coach tomorrow.

If it goes the way people anticipate, he’ll have job interviews lined up next week.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Vikings offensive coordinator is set to interview with the Browns and the Panthers next week.

Of course, if the Vikings beat the Saints Sunday, that may not happen, as he’ll be busy preparing for the divisional round.

The 37-year-old Stefanski was a finalist for the Browns job a year ago, and the change in power structure there could make him a stronger candidate this time through.