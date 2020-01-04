Mike McCarthy on way to meet with Cowboys

Getty Images

Officially, the Cowboys have not announced that they’re moving on from head coach Jason Garrett. But that isn’t keeping them from lining up interviews with his potential successor.

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is on his way to Dallas and will meet with the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCarthy, who has been out of coaching since the Packers fired him during the 2018 season, has emerged as a candidate for multiple openings this year. He has already interviewed with the Browns.

The situation in Dallas is highly unusual, as the team hasn’t definitively said Garrett is out but also seems to be conducting the early stages of a search for his replacement. McCarthy could be that replacement, but the Cowboys seem to be in no hurry to make anything official.