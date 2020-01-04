Mike McCarthy on way to meet with Cowboys

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 4, 2020, 11:10 AM EST
Getty Images

Officially, the Cowboys have not announced that they’re moving on from head coach Jason Garrett. But that isn’t keeping them from lining up interviews with his potential successor.

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is on his way to Dallas and will meet with the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCarthy, who has been out of coaching since the Packers fired him during the 2018 season, has emerged as a candidate for multiple openings this year. He has already interviewed with the Browns.

The situation in Dallas is highly unusual, as the team hasn’t definitively said Garrett is out but also seems to be conducting the early stages of a search for his replacement. McCarthy could be that replacement, but the Cowboys seem to be in no hurry to make anything official.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Mike McCarthy on way to meet with Cowboys

  2. I know from his time in GB, he has strong opinions on what the GM/HC relationship should be. He was adamant about that. Can’t believe working for Jones is a fit.

    It seems more likely taking this interview shows the Panthers/Giants/Browns/potentially Vikings that they shouldn’t wait on making a deviation about him, as he will likely be hired by someone this cycle.

  3. so he’s going into an organization to interview for the HC position that’s not technically available… what a jerk! Jerry and Mike are made for each other.

  6. Think outside the box. What if the star players love Jason Garrett? What says they don’t bring in a new a coach and keep Garrett in another capacity. I personally think it’s honorable for both sides to finish the contract.

  8. Don’t underestimate Mac’s ego. He could look at Dallas and say, “with me, we’ll win 14 games and a SB next year” and not even worry or care about Jerrah. In his mind, why go to NY when they’re a few years away? Although, maybe Mac thinks he can win it all right away there too 🙂

  9. Can’t believe working for Jones is a fit.
    _________________________________________

    The only “fit” for Jones is Jones. He’s already GM, he should give HC a try. I’m sure he knows all there is to know about the job. Just look how he’s mastered being GM.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!