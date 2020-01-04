Mike Pereira, Terry McAulay disagree with blindside block penalty on Bills

Posted by Charean Williams on January 4, 2020, 9:22 PM EST
Getty Images

The Bills were nearing field-goal range in overtime to attempt a game-winner. Josh Allen scrambled for 4 yards to the Houston 38 on third-and-nine, which would have given Sean McDermott a big decision: Go for it, give Stephen Hauschka a chance for a long field goal or punt.

But officials called rookie right tackle Cody Ford for a blindside block.

The 15-yard penalty backed up the Bills to their own 43. Allen threw incomplete; the Bills punted; and Buffalo never saw the ball again.

But rules officials from NBC and Fox disagreed with the call.

“The player is blocking toward his own end line, but the very subjective question would be does he make forcible contact with the shoulder?” NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay, a former NFL referee, tweeted. “Based on what I’ve seen called and not called this year I would have to say it is not.”

Mike Pereira, the NFL’s former supervisor of officials, also questioned the penalty.

“I think the call is incorrect,” the Fox rules analyst tweeted. “He doesn’t lead with his shoulder or head. He pushes him. It is a bad rule.”

The league expanded the blindside block rule for 2019.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Mike Pereira, Terry McAulay disagree with blindside block penalty on Bills

  1. This rule was originally for punts and kickoffs to prevent people from getting killed, not this ticky tack nonsense. Just another stupid decision by the NFL to start calling it like this

  2. It came down to QB play. I would need both my hands and both my feet to count the number of dumb plays Josh Allen made during this game

  3. There were a few bad calls against Buffalo, like the first down they gave the Oilers in OT without even reviewing the bad spot.

  4. Lockport Lax says:
    January 4, 2020 at 9:28 pm
    There were a few bad calls against Buffalo, like the first down they gave the Oilers in OT without even reviewing the bad spot.

    Houston ran 65 plays without one holding penalty. Tony Corrente is a homer referee.

  6. There were bad calls against both teams but Josh Allen takes the cake for the amount of boneheaded plays in one game.

    That was amazing.

  8. “The player is blocking toward his own end line, but the very subjective question would be does he make forcible contact with the shoulder?” NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay, a former NFL referee, tweeted. “Based on what I’ve seen called and not called this year I would have to say it is not.”

    Mike Pereira, the NFL’s former supervisor of officials, also questioned the penalty.

    “I think the call is incorrect,” the Fox rules analyst tweeted. “He doesn’t lead with his shoulder or head. He pushes him. It is a bad rule.”
    ___________________________________

    Clearly two refs that wanted to call the penalties they agreed with like Steratore, probably 100% of the reason they aren’t in the NFL anymore!

    Now that Steratore business card thing was by far the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen a ref do in my life! I’d have fired his butt right after that game. No I wouldn’t have I’d have fired him a few years earlier after that horrible Megatron “no catch” call, he was the worst ref I’ve ever seen barr-none, but a few this season are coming real close!

  10. This rule was originally for punts and kickoffs to prevent people from getting killed, not this ticky tack nonsense. Just another stupid decision by the NFL to start calling it like this

    ———————–

    Not true,the rule came into being from a Hines Ward block on Reed . A crack back block that still has Raven fans crying.

  13. Parrera (He can spell his name but he is not worth me spelling it right) is a waste of time. Wish that ref in the box would go away.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!