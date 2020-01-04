Patriots get first-possession field goal, lead 3-0

Getty Images

Bill Belichick is coaching his 43rd postseason game, extending his NFL record. Tom Brady is playing in his 41st NFL postseason game, extending his NFL record.

They are off to a good start toward making it another next week.

The Patriots took the opening kickoff 57 yards in eight plays, settling for a 36-yard Nick Folk field goal and a 3-0 lead with only 2:23 gone in tonight’s wild-card game.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones had a chance for an early interception on an attempted throwaway by Brady, but he dropped the pass.

Brady went 2-of-6 for 50 yards, including a 21-yard pass to Ben Watson on third-and-10.

James White had one catch for 29 yards.

The Patriots attempted a trick play that ended with Brady throwing an incompletion out of the back of the end zone.