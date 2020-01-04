Report: Jason Garrett “has been campaigning” to remain the Cowboys coach

Getty Images

So what has been going on during the “run out the clock” meetings between the Cowboys and coach Jason Garrett? From Garrett’s perspective, the goal is to keep his job.

Ed Werder of ESPN.com reports that Garrett “has been campaigning” to remain as the head coach in Dallas.

At one point during the past week, it seemed that maybe the Cowboys were exploring ways to keep Garrett around. Then, with Werder’s Thursday report that the Cowboys are expected to soon move on from Garrett becoming a big splash on ESPN that the Cowboys have decided to fire him, the sense returned to “when” not “if.”

Now, we’re sliding back toward the “who the hell knows?” category.

Werder suggests that the Cowboys may simply let the contract lapse on January 14 without taking any action. Some Twitter lawyers have been suggesting that this wouldn’t amount to actually “firing” Garrett, but that’s a technicality at best. In most jurisdictions, the expiration of an employment contract converts the employee’s status to “employment at will,” meaning that the relationship continues until the employer or the employee end it.

At some point, someone will have to cut the cord. And if, as Werder reports, Garrett wants to stay, why would he quit?

Others have suggested that the Cowboys are simply running out the clock on Garrett’s contract to keep him from being hired by the Giants. Beyond the fact that this would cut against the prevailing belief that the Cowboys are trying to treat Garrett with respect (delaying his ability to get a new job would not constitute “respect”), if the Giants want Garrett (and if Garrett wants the Giants), they can wait until January 15 to get him. In most years, a team looking for a coach waits until after the Super Bowl to hire an assistant coach from one of the teams that played in the game.

Regardless, the waiting game continues.