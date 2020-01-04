Second half starts with a Texans near-disaster

Getty Images

The first half of today’s game in Houston did not go well for the Texans. The second half nearly got off to an even worse start.

Texans kickoff returner DeAndre Carter caught the second half kickoff in the end zone, stood there for a moment, and then tossed the ball to the referee. Carter thought it was a touchback.

One problem: Referee Tony Corrente disagreed.

Corrente let the ball fall to the ground, and Bills safety Jaquan Johnson sprinted to the end zone and picked it up. Initially, the referee signaled that Carter had fumbled and Johnson had recovered for a touchdown.

However, after a long discussion that may have involved the league’s New York officiating office, Corrente changed his mind and said that Carter had given himself up, so it was a touchback.

It was a bizarre sequence that would have been a disaster for the Texans.