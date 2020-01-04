Texans don’t expect Will Fuller to play today

Getty Images

Officially, the Texans listed wide receiver Will Fuller as questionable for today’s game against the Bills with a groin injury. Unofficially, he’s unlikely to play.

The Texans regard Fuller as unlikely to be able to go when the first playoff game kicks off today at 4:35 p.m. ET, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Fuller suffered the injury two weeks ago and team doctors regarded it as a likely three-week injury.

Despite missing five games with injuries, Fuller was second on the Texans in catches (49) and receiving yards (670) this season. The Texans’ offense will miss him, but it appears that they’ll have to adjust without him.