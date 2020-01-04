Texans lose first challenge of pass interference in NFL playoff history

Getty Images

Last year, a missed call in the playoffs led to the implementation of replay review for pass interference. This year, a challenge was used in the playoffs for the first time, in the first quarter of the first game of the postseason.

On a third-and-8 on their first drive, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was draped by Bills cornerback Taron Johnson. When Hopkins couldn’t come up with the ball, he immediately called for a flag.

The Texans didn’t get that flag, so Bill O’Brien threw his challenge flag. But the league officiating office decided not to change the call on the field.

It was a close call that could have gone either way, and on those close calls, NFL head of officiating Al Riveron says he’ll stick with the ruling on the field.

The Texans punted after the incomplete pass.